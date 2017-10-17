The final Quesnel Farmerâ€™s Market was cold and snowy

Despite the weather vendors showed last Farmer's Market of the season

The snow didn’t stop them from pitching their tents

This past Saturday, Oct. 14, was the final Farmer’s Market of the year.

Waking up to the frigid bite of our first snowfall, and it was a heavy one, didn’t stop the loyal vendors from hauling their homemade, homegrown goods to Helen Dixon Centre for their final set-up of the season.

The cold, white and very damp morning was a bit of a shock to Cathie Allen of Mackin Creek Farms, a longtime vendor of the Quesnel Farmer’s Market. When she first woke, looking out the window wasn’t much different from any other morning.

“[It] was really dark out, and all week long the weather prediction has been snow and we could just see it up above us at a higher elevation.”

It didn’t take long for Allen and all the rest of the vendors to realize their last day of the market was also the first blast of winter.

Shelley Ingram, a Quesnel citizen who frequents the market, commented on a prediction that the market may well be cancelled due to the weather, to which she stated, “No it won’t, they’re farmers.”

They definitely proved her right.

The annual pumpkin weigh-in also took place, giving Irene Pepper the grand prize for her 242-pound pumpkin.

Thank you to all the hard-working merchants and dedicated patrons for another good season. See you next year.