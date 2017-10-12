Only gently-used donations welcome at Thrifty Treasures in downtown Trail

Junk left outside of Thrifty Treasures cost the non profit valuable time and money. (Submitted photo)

Sheila Adcock from Career Development Centre (CDS) says “Thanks, but no thanks,” to a person who recently dumped junk outside the centre’s Thrifty Treasures shop.

The secondhand store provides valuable employability skill building opportunities, and provides the community with low-cost used clothing, housewares and books. It’s also an integral part of CDS’ homelessness reduction program, providing many of the basics needed by newly housed individuals.

The site was recently renovated and continues to raise money for various community inclusion programs by selling gently-used donations – dirty and unusable items cost the non-profit valuable time and money.

“Wow this is some of the ridiculous garbage left in our carport,” Adcock said.

“I can’t imagine anyone believing these are donations for our store but garbage they don’t want to pay to dump. Now we have to pay for staff, dump fees, gas and use of our truck to take their garbage to the dump,” she added.

“It is pretty disrespectful and disheartening for all who work so hard to manage the donations.”

Adcock says the shop recently had 13 bags dropped off which were full of garbage and moldy items mixed in household goods.

“So sad,” she said.

“We had to turn right around and just take it all to the dump.”