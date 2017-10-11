Terrace RCMP seeking side-by-side driver and passenger

Terrace RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman spotted in a Kawasaki side-by-side.

Around 1:25 a.m. on September 23, 2017, police were at the Copperside on Hwy 16 in Thornhill when a Kawasaki side-by-side was observed driving dangerously before fleeing from police.

Police are looking to identify the two people captured on surveillance as part of their investigation.

If you know who either of these people are, please contact the Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then in the body of your text message type TERRACE, followed by your tip information.

Tipsters may be eligible for a reward.