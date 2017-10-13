Terrace RCMP continue to search for wanted man

Shane Vangrootheest may be in town, said police.

Terrace RCMP continues ask for the public’s help in locating Shane Vangrootheest of Thornhill BC.

And police now say it’s believed he may be in town.

Vangrootheest is wanted on unendorsed and render warrants related to breaching probation and failure to comply with a Recognizance.

He is described as:

• 6 ft tall

• 221 pounds

• 29 years old

• Caucasian

• Stocky

• Short brown hair, balding

• Blue eyes

If you have information about Vangrootheest’s whereabouts, please contact the Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca or by texting keyword TERRACE followed by your message to 274637 (CRIMES).