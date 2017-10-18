Tent city moves to Willows Beach

Protest camp relocates every Tuesday, so far residing in Victoria, Saanich and Oak Bay in the CRD

Housing is a right. Tent city moves from Oak Bay Municipal Hall to Willows Park at Willows Beach. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

The tent city protest camp behind Oak Bay municipal hall relocated to Willows Beach yesterday.

“I have spent a great deal of time at the camp and its always been peaceful,” said Ray Bernoties, deputy chief, Oak Bay Police Department. “I’ve asked them to keep the Willows Beach washrooms clean and Parks staff will be making regular checks to ensure their cleanliness.”

The camp set up behind municipal hall Oct. 10. Protest leader Chrissy Brett committed to move Oct. 17 as part of the protest strategy to move around the region every seven days.

“I’d like to thank the residents who were directly impacted by the protest at the muni hall,” Bernoties said. “Their patience and understanding helped to ensure this was a peaceful event. I’m now respectfully asking for patience from area residents and users of Willows Beach, in an effort to achieve the same outcome.”

Oak Bay police say the strategy is constantly reassessed, but the camp leader committed to leave Oak Bay on Oct. 24.

“I’ve gone door to door to speak with directly impacted neighbours in an effort to ensure they’re accurately informed,” Bernoties told the Oak Bay News.

Police say the camp has not caused significant issues, but are aware that the situation is “uncomfortable for some residents” and ask for your patience and understanding. They plan to monitor the camp and increase foot and bike patrols in the Willows Beach neighbourhood, as they did last week at municipal hall.

“The organizer has committed to cleaning up upon their departure and kept a clean camp while at the municipal hall,” Bernoties said.

