Teen in critical condition after not wearing seatbelt in Surrey crash

Police say a 13-year-old girl was ejected from the vehicle

Police say a 13-year-old girl is in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash in Surrey on Sunday.

Just before 2 p.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a collision at the intersection of 64th Avenue and 124th Street.

When they arrived, they discovered the teenager had been ejected from a vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital by ambulance and as of Monday morning, remains in critical condition, according to police.

“It appears the vehicle she was travelling in ran a red light,” said Corporal Scotty Schumann. “She did not have a seatbelt on.”

A witness at the scene said the victim suffered serious head injuries.

According to Surrey RCMP, four other individuals were transported to hospital to treat minor injuries.

Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team is leading the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.