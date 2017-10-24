Tech crawl casts light on successful women in STEM

iWist tours the Starfish Medical office in Saanich during its Creative Tech Crawl earlier this month.Travis Paterson/News Staff

A local non-profit initiative has created a “Tech Crawl” to connect working women with local tech businesses. The recent tour hit eight offices, most of them in Saanich, part of a full day with lunch and speakers at each stop.

The Creative Technology Crawl, as its known dubbed by organizers Island Women in Science and Technology (iWist), and Function Fox, designed the tour. At each stop local women and champions spoke about their experiences in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) industries.

“For over five years iWIST events have supported a positive and healthy culture that welcomes gender diversity,” said iWIST chair Robyn Quinn. “It’s invaluable to know our community and the champions who support gender diversity in the industry through events like the Creative Crawl. Together, we can dispel cultural stereotypes in the STEM sectors and create a better future for everyone.”

Among the businesses visited was Saanich’s Starfish Medical off Boleskine Road, an award-winning medical tech company whose founder won the company’s most recent accolade as the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 for the Pacific (technology division) awarded Sept. 30.

iWIST was founded in 2011 and is made up of more than 400 members to promote gender diversity in STEM and at the leadership level.

