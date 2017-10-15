Tavern owner helps family in Mexico involved in explosion

A few people from the community donated items to the family.

(photo courtesy of Google Maps)The Wrong Turn Tavern is collecting donations for a family in Mexico that lost everything when a propane tank exploded killing the father and hospitalizing the mother.

A Keremeos business owner collected items for a family who lost everything in an home explosion in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Liza Needham is on her way back to Mexico to the home she winters in every year.

“This happened right close to my home down there. Everything is done with propane. The gas propane tank blew up and killed the father and the mother was is 75 per cent burned and in an induced coma. They lost everything every single thing they have,” she said.

The family includes three children a boy aged six, and two girls aged seven and eight.

The children are staying with relatives.

The owner of the Wrong Turn Tavern said she usually brings items down to an orphanage near her home but this year decided to do something different.

“They have so much there and everyone comes down and volunteers. They appreciate everything that they get but I thought maybe I would look for a family that needed help.”

The explosion happened about 10 days ago.

“The good thing is the mother is expected to live. Of course it’s going to be a long recovery, but it looks like she will live.”

A few members of the community dropped off items at the tavern before her departure and her family donated money so more items could be bought when she arrived.