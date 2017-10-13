TAPS doesnâ€™t miss a chance to celebrate

Orange, yellow, red, purple and green brightens and covers our valley as another fall arrives for us to embrace. At TAPS we don’t miss a chance to celebrate. At our Centre in the lower level of Rotacrest Hall, autumn themed decorations are evident. Our cook, Sarah is at the ready for seasonally inspired lunches and volunteer Colleen Kennard supplies us with decorations. One can scarcely miss the pile of pumpkins generously donated by Harvest Share used first as a visual feast and then for great food.

Artist Win Dinn led a series of art classes on collages with a theme of colours and shapes. Seniors, staff and volunteers learned the simplicity and complexity of this art form. The resulting projects along with participants’ experience made for an engaging, successful and educational project. Next we are looking forward to learning watercolour techniques with Eileen Gidman. These workshops were made possible by a CKCA Program 1 Grant (Columbia Kootenay Cultrual Alliance: CBT fund) through the Community of Creston Art Council.

We would like to thank the staff at the Creston and District Community Complex for hosting their annual Seniors Day on October 2nd. TAPS participants joined about 50 seniors in activities throughout the day. Seniors ran the bingo and contributed to lunch. We appreciate and love being included in these community events.

Thanks again to the Royal Canadian Legion for their Poppy Fund donation. Ian Currie and Vern Hickson who joined our Hawaian themed lunch at the end of August and presented us with a cheque for $1025. These community donations are very much appreciated and help TAPS with operating expenses. We recognize the generosity of Legion volunteers in their efforts and the public for purchasing poppies.

It’s hard to imagine our activities at TAPS and in the community without adequate transportation. With fundraising efforts by the Krafty Kronys in addition to community donations, we have travelled many miles across the community since 2005 utilizing 2 buses on field trips, shopping, community events and bringing folks to and from their homes efficiently and safely. Last year we had to replace one bus with a new van which was again made possible with community donations and Krafty Krony fundraising efforts. Now we’re faced with the reality of retiring the other bus before we’re left stranded…. As an organization, Valley Community Services is our legal administrative arm, and together we are strategizing how to raise funds for a suitable vehicle. It’s likely to involve a combination of grant writing and community fundraising.

