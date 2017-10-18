Take a beauty break

This week The Spotlight features fall photos of the Similkameen Valley courtesy of the very talented photographers from our Princeton BC in Pictures Facebook group. This stunning shot of crab apples on a crisp morning was captured by Carrie Wentz Nienierza. Don’t miss the talent – your community newspaper is on stands today!
- Search
- Home
- News
- Sports
- Buzz
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us