Take a â€˜gallery walkâ€™ through downtown Victoria

Annual event gives visitors a chance to see works from Canadian and international artists

Kelowna-based painter Rod Charlesworth will be at West End Gallery Oct. 21 (1-4pm) for an opening reception for Colours of Canada, a collection of his paintings depicting the country's landscape all the way from Nova Scotia to Haida Gwaii. Contributed photo

While the forecast doesn’t look great for this weekend, don’t let that deter you from joining the Victoria Gallery Walk.

Now in its 19th year, the annual art walk gives locals and tourists alike, a chance to see a wide variety of work from Canadian and international artists.

“When it first started we did it on a Thursday evening and it was wonderful, but we’ve moved it to the weekend because it’s more of a family friendly event,” Lana Hudon, co-owner of West End Gallery, explains.

The family owned and operated gallery has always worked to challenge the myth that galleries aren’t a place for children. “We’ve been in business so long that the attitude that it’s only for the elite, we’ve never felt that way,” she says. “We have third generation clientele.”

The art walk is a free, self-guided adventure, open to everyone. Participating galleries include Alcheringa Gallery, Madrona Gallery, University of Victoria Legacy Art Galleries, West End Gallery, Winchester Galleries Ltd. and TAG – Trounce Alley Gallery. Visit each one and collect stamps for a passport card to enter into a draw for prizes that include gift certificates or works of art.

“There’s art for everyone,” Hudon says. “The proximity of the galleries makes this so easy. We’re just steps away from one another.”

Hudon expects upwards of 500 people over the course of the two days. Some of the galleries don’t typically open on weekends, and many will be showcasing exhibitions specifically for the occasion.

The Victoria Gallery Walk runs Sat. Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m, and Sun. Oct. 22 from 12 to 4 p.m.

