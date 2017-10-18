Suspicious house fire suspect in custody

Mission RCMP say a young offender has been charged in the incident

A young offender is in custody after a suspicious fire on Dewdney Trunk Road earlier this month. / Kevin Mills Photo

Mission RCMP have a suspect in custody in relation to a suspicious house fire that occurred on Dewdney Trunk Road on Oct. 2.

According to Staff Sgt. Steve Crawford, the “house fire was not random” and a suspect is in custody and has been charged.

The suspect in question is a young offender and police would not release any more information, other than to say the investigation is continuing

The fire, which destroyed a Mission home on Dewdney Trunk Road, close to Harms Road, was deemed suspicious early in the investigation.

When crews initially arrived at the blaze, the home was already fully involved with flames visible in several windows.

There were no injuries as a result of the blaze, but the renters did not have any insurance to cover their losses.