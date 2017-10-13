Suspect in custody in fire key vault break-ins

The criminals have broken into firefighter key vaults to access businesses in the Greater Victoria area.

Update:

Victoria Police say they have a suspect in custody who they believe is responsible for the break-ins.

While this person has yet to be charged, a press release states that officers are confident they have the right person in custody because there have been no further reports of similar incidents since the arrest was made.

Original:

Someone has been using firefighter knowledge to break into businesses in the Greater Victoria area.

They’re accessing something called a key vault, which is what firefighters around the world use for immediate access to buildings during a fire or other emergency.

Officials with the Victoria Fire Department say none of their tools are missing and they are in control of all vault keys.

Investigators with VicPD first linked these unusual break-ins to key vaults on Sept. 21. Since then, the fire department has proactively secured more than 1,100 key vaults around the region.

The investigation remains ongoing and police will not say how many businesses have been affected by these break-ins, but have said while items have been stolen no one has been injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call 250-995-7654 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.