Survey asks residents for opinions on cannabis regulation

City councillor Michael Prevost encourages residents to take a provincial survey to voice their opinions about how the B.C. government should regulate cannabis in the province, in preparation for the Cannabis Act that’s expected to come into effect in July 2018.

The federal government will regulate commercial production of marijuana, but has left it to the provinces to regulate distribution, retail, and other aspects similar to how tobacco and liquor are regulated, according to the BC Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General website.

“I encourage anyone interested to please provide your feedback because the province is very keen on getting ahead of legalization of recreational cannabis use for July 2018,” Prevost told council at its Oct. 10 meeting.

“One thing to note is there may be random phone surveys. If anyone receives a phone call regarding cannabis inquiry regarding recreational use, I would hope they provide feedback as well…because the government is looking at the importance of protecting youth, cutting down on criminal activity.”

The survey asks for opinions on minimum age, personal possession limits, public consumption and drug-impaired driving with regards to cannabis.

To take the survey, go to http://engage.gov.bc.ca/BCcannabisregulation/

Near the bottom of the page is a Submit your Feedback button that will take you to the survey.