Surrey school district needs help to fight vandalism

Surrey School District’s Safe Schools department is asking residents to keep their “eyes and ears open” and report suspicious activity to help keep vandalism down after the district spent $317,052 to repair vandalism last year.

A bulletin has been sent out by Rob Rai, director of School and Community Connections and Jeff McMillan, manager of security and infrastructure.

“This money could have supported our students in many different ways,” it reads. “The Surrey School Board remains focussed on reducing this expense.”

The district is asking residents to “help to watch for anyone ‘hanging around’ our schools, particularly after dark on Halloween.”

Residents who witness “obvious, active vandalism” taking place are asked to call 911. Otherwise, the letter advises they call a special Surrey School District phone number set up for Halloween, at 604-677-3890, so a security patrol can be dispatched.

These patrols, comprised of school staff and trustees, work shifts walking school grounds and according to the letter “this small effort does a great deal to deter youth from even approaching our schools.”