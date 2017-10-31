Surrey residents to get say on raising of minimum wage

The provincial Fair Wages Commission is looking for input

  Oct. 31, 2017
  • News

Surrey residents will get their say Nov. 30 on B.C. raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

It’s currently $11.35.

The provincial Fair Wages Commission is looking for input on the timing of wage increases for the general workforce and “wage fairness” for liquor servers, live-in camp leaders, home support workers, resident caretakers and farm workers.

The commission, until Dec. 7, is offering two ways for people to participate. Surrey is one of eight cities where “in-person consulations” will be held. A government spokeswoman said a location hasn’t yet been set yet and those interested should watch https://www2.gov.bc.ca/for information. Again, Surrey’s date is Nov. 30 and individuals, businesses and other organizations can schedule a time to make a presentation. Otherwise, people can submit a brief or other feedback by email, to FWC@gov.bc.ca

For more information on how to participate, visit https://engage.gov.bc.ca/fairwagescommission

The Fair Wages Commission was established by the Ministry of Labour earlier this month.

