Surrey RCMP stats say crime indicate 12 per cent drop in criminal code offences

That's comparing the first three quarters of this year to the same period last year

The latest Surrey RCMP crime statistics, released today, indicate a 12 per cent drop in criminal code offences in the first three quarters of 2017 compared to the same period last year.

That’s 32,186 crimes, year to date, compared to 36,567 over the same period in 2016. Violent crime in Surrey has dropped by 11 per cent, by the same measure.

That’s according to the Surrey RCMP’s third-quarter crime statistics report for 2017, released today.

They indicate 4,279 violent crimes were recorded in the first three quarters of this year, compared to 4,801 in last year’s first three quarters.

Moreover, over that same period there have been 10 homicides this year compared to eight in 2016 (a 25 per cent increase), 11 attempted murders compared to 18, (a 39 per cent drop), 246 robberies so far in 2017 compared to 322 in the same period last year (a 24 per cent drop), 302 sex crimes to 222 (an increase of 36 per cent), and 2,238 assaults to 2,384 (for a decrease of six per cent).

Property crimes in the city also dropped, by nine per cent, in the first three quarters of 2017 compared with the first three quarters of 2016.

That’s 22,130 total property related crimes so far in 2017 compared to 24,356 in the first three quarters of last year.