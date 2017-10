It happened near Adams Road Elementary

Police are on scene in Cloverdale after a break-and-enter. (Photo: Rick Kupchuk/contributor)

Surrey RCMP say they have arrested two men after a break-and-enter in Cloverdale.

The incident is “in progress,” Corporal Scotty Schumann told the Now-Leader at 2 p.m.

Several police cruisers were on scene Wednesday afternoon, near a condo complex in the 18300-block of 68th Avenue, across the street from Adams Road Elementary.

More to come.