Surrey man sentenced for Abbotsford home break-ins

Two arrested in 2015 following almost 40 residential thefts

This map, released by the Abbotsford Police Department in September 2015, shows the locations of 38 break-ins and attempted break-ins in west Abbosford that had occurred since November 2014.

A Surrey man charged in relation to a series of home break-ins in the Townline Hill area of Abbotsford in 2015 has been sentenced to five months in prison after pleading guilty to two of them.

The jail term for Shane Conrad Takakenew, 47, will be followed by one year of probation.

Takakenew was sentenced Oct. 10 in Abbotsford provincial court on two charges of break-and-enter. Another two break-and-enter charges were stayed.

Takakenew and co-accused Dustin Littlewolfe, 32, of Vancouver were arrested in late September 2015 after a series of break-ins had taken place at homes in west Abbotsford.

The thefts began in November 2014 and, by the time the pair were arrested, police had recorded almost 40 break-ins in the area.

The total value of the stolen property – mainly cash, jewelry and electronics – amounted to $750,000.

The largest theft involved $50,000 in foreign currency, jewelry and electronics taken from one home.

At the time, police said the break-ins occurred mainly between 3 and 7 p.m and involved the culprits getting into homes by prying open locked windows.

Police believed the suspects were watching the residences to determine when they would be vacant.

Investigators were able to link Littlewolfe to one break-in, which occurred Sept. 24, 2015.

He pleaded guilty to that incident – as well as to one each in Surrey and Delta in 2012 – in June 2016 and was sentenced to almost five months in prison followed by two years of probation.

Takakenew was charged with four break-and-enters in Abbotsford, taking place on April 29, Aug. 8, Aug. 14 and Sept. 24 of 2015.

Takakenew also has several other charges currently before the courts, including seven counts of possession of stolen property and four counts of using an identity document without lawful excuse from December 2016 and January 2017 in Surrey.

The trial on those charges is slated to begin Feb. 5 in Surrey provincial court.