Surrey considering â€˜7,000â€™ to â€˜10,000â€™ seat hockey arena

Local investor in preliminary talks with city about building an arena for hockey and concerts

Could Surrey be home to the largest arena in the Lower Mainland outside of Vancouver? (Pixabay)

With Surrey’s population rapidly increasing, is it time for the city to consider building a large arena?

Local investment banker Inde Sumal seems to think so, as he’s leading a group that’s expressing interest in bringing a large arena to Surrey.

Sumal is looking to bring a new 7,000-10,000 seat arena to Bridgeview near Scott Road Station. While Bridgeview is the main option, there are two other areas in Surrey that Sumal’s group is looking at.

If construction of the arena goes through, it would stand to be the largest arena and entertainment centre in Surrey by a wide margin.

“The purpose of the arena will be for a hockey team, with the ability to host concerts and community events.” said Sumal.

Sumal said that his group “has a team looking to relocate,” but he would not comment on which team is looking at moving into the proposed arena.

Aside from hockey, Sumal wants the facility to be an entertainment venue for concerts.

“If there’s an artist that is too small for Rogers arena, they could make their way out here,” he said.

One of the main attractions for Sumal’s group is the rapid population growth of Surrey. According to city estimates, Surrey’s population has grown by nearly 100,000 people over the last ten years.

“We look at population growth when we do our research,” said Sumal. “We thought that perhaps Surrey could be the next hub for a large sports facility.”

The other benefit of the Bridgeview area for Sumal’s group is that it’s right near a major transit hub.

“Surrey has the transit, enabling the residents of Greater Vancouver to make their way Surrey,” said Sumal.

“From a land value perspective, it’s also advantageous,” he said.

Both Sumal and Mayor Linda Hepner stress that discussions are in the preliminary stages.

“Sumal feels that the addition of a grade A calibre arena and entertainment facility would be a welcome amenity for a growing metropolis such as Surrey,” said Hepner.

“Discussions with the city are in the preliminary stages, but we’re encouraged with the responses that we are receiving from the city,” Sumal.

Currently, the largest seated arena in Surrey would be South Surrey Arena which is home to the BCHL’s South Surrey Eagles. That arena currently holds 1,240 people.

Aside from Rogers Arena, Vancouver has two large facilities with the Pacific Coliseum and Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Arena at UBC. The largest arenas outside of Vancouver are the Langley Events Centre with 5,276 seats, and the Abbotsford Centre which has a maximum capacity of 8,500.

Based on Sumal’s comments, Surrey could be home to the largest arena in the Lower Mainland outside of Vancouver.