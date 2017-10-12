Surrey becomes founding partner with global cybersecurity organization

The city becomes one of 14 founding partners in 'Global EPIC'

With cybercrime becoming a worldwide problem, the City of Surrey is making their move to fight the global epidemic.

The City of Surrey is one of 14 founding partners who are looking to find solutions to current cybersecurity challenges.

The partnership is called ‘Global EPIC‘ (Global Ecosystem of Ecosystems Partnership in Innovation and Cybersecurity). They held their inaugural meeting this week in Krakow, Poland, as part of the 3rd annual European Cybersecurity Forum.

“We need to address cybersecurity risks to make sure that as Surrey grows into the region’s second metropolitan centre, it also remains a place that is safe to live and conduct business,” said Mayor Linda Hepner. “Collaborating internationally to solve this issue is forward-thinking and seeks to protect the best interests of our citizens.”

The City of Surrey is also introducing a ‘Be Safe Online’ outreach program, which provides residents and businesses with resources on cybersecurity education. The goal of the program is to reduce the incidence of cybercrime in Surrey.

One of the 14 partners involved also includes Carelton University from Ottawa.

“I expect important economic benefits, such as job creation, revenue enhancement, and investment,” said Dan Craigen, Director of Carleton University, Canada’s Global Cybersecurity Resource (GCR).

Cybersecurity threats are a growing global challenge, with numerous stories popping up in the news regarding large cyber attacks. Home Box Office was hit by a large cyber attack last summer, while FedEx endured a cyber attack that cost its TNT Division them approximately $300 million during the last quarter.

The formation of Global EPIC brings the intention of strengthening collaboration globally for improving cybersecurity. Global EPIC’s goal is to have 50 members as part of the organization by 2020.

Of the 14 founding partners, they come from 10 different countries, including Canada, the United States, Wales, Costa Rica, and the Netherlands.