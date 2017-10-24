Students bring fine dining to the vulnerable

Hospitality students offered a full-service fine dining experience at Our Place, serving the less fortunate, many homeless, approximately 600 meals

Students brought a taste of fine dining to the less fortunate as they prepared and served lunch for 600 at Our Place. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Fine dining isn’t what you might expect to eat at Our Place.

But students from the hospitality program at Camosun College changed that, preparing and serving a special meal for the vulnerable, many who live on the streets of Victoria.

“People come out to the front and don’t know that we are actually serving them,” said Camosun College student Olay Berger. “So it feels good to tell them please have a seat and we will actually serve you. Just to see a smile on their face, it’s really good.”

Students served more than 600 meals featuring pork tenderloin, mashed squash, roasted potatoes, green beans and desert.

