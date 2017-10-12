Strong turnout for advance voting in byelection

The city is reporting that 371 registered voters cast their ballots on Wednesday, Oct. 11, in the first of two advance polls for the upcoming municipal city council by-election.

The second and final advance poll is next week on Wednesday October 18 from 8:00am to 8:00pm at the Parkview Pavilion Senior Centre on 17th Avenue South.

General voting day is Saturday October 21 from 8 am to 8 pm at the Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort.

There are also several special voting opportunities for those eligible voters who are admitted patients at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital or residents of a number of retirement and nursing home facilities.

Those will take place on Friday October 20, 2017 at the following locations:

• Joseph Creek Village 9:00am – 2:00pm

• Scott Villa 9:15am – 9:45am

• Dr. F.W. Green Memorial Home 10:00am – 11:45am

• East Kootenay Regional Hospital 1:00pm – 4:30pm

• Joseph Creek Care Village 2:00pm – 5:30pm

• Mountain View Village 5:00pm – 5:45pm