String of collisions in James Bay, downtown Victoria, linked to suspected impaired driver

A Victoria man suspected of causing multiple vehicle collisions Thursday in James Bay and downtown is facing four potential Motor Vehicle Act charges.

The string of crashes appears to have begun with a hit-and-run of a parked unoccupied vehicle reported to police around 7:30 p.m. Not long after that, VicPD started getting calls from other witnesses saying a brown Audi A6 matching the description of the original car was driving erratically and was involved in an incident with an occupied vehicle in the 1300-block of Quadra Street.

The suspect vehicle returned to the original area in James Bay while police were still on scene investigating the hit and run, and the driver swerved toward the officers, forcing them to take cover.

More police converged on the neighbourhood and found the driver and the vehicle a few blocks away. VicPD was recommending charges of dangerous operation of motor vehicle, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, impaired operation of a motor vehicle and refusal to comply with a breath demand.

VicPD investigators are looking to speak with a jogger who was running near James Bay Community School around the time of the incident and is believed to have been narrowly missed by the suspect vehicle.

Police also believe there may be other collisions related to this vehicle and are asking anyone whose vehicles were damaged overnight or saw a brown Audi A6 driving in a reckless manner to call 250-995-7654 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

