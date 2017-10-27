Street Outreach requests city funding

The Street Outreach team has requested the city pitch in for funding a second year of operations. Photo: Tyler Harper

The Street Outreach team has asked for $10,000 in funding from the city for its second year of operations.

Rona Park, who spoke on behalf of the Nelson Street Culture Collaborative, made the request during a committee of the whole meeting Monday. City council hears presentations but doesn’t make decisions at the monthly meetings.

Park has already said the project, which began in the fall of 2015, will continue for at least another year. The $10,000 request matches what the city initially chipped in when the team was formed.

Council told Park it will discuss the request during its 2018 budget talks.

Park said the team has already raised 50 per cent of its projected $100,000 budget. She expects a full report on the team’s first-year findings to be made public in January.

Mayor Deb Kozak told Park there had been significant interest in the project at last month’s Union of B.C. Municipalities conference, and that council spoke to four provincial ministers about the team. Both Park and council agreed provincial funding will be required to keep the project going long term.