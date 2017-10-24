Storm season is here, so plan ahead and be prepared

Stay away from downed power lines, even if they are not sparking, and call 9-1-1 immediately. Photo by BC Hydro.

The first fall storm swept in on October 17, causing damage to BC Hydro infrastructure and knocking out power to about 140,000 customers in total. BC Hydro is encouraging customers to be prepared for weather-related power outages, with more stormy weather expected.

BC Hydro prepares for storm season year-round. Crews perform regular maintenance work to help minimize the impact bad weather can have on the electrical system. This includes inspecting trees growing near BC Hydro infrastructure to identify potential problems, replacing aging power poles, and upgrading equipment to improve reliability.

Because it is difficult to predict how much damage a storm may cause to the system and how long a power outage will last, it is important for customers to be prepared for an outage. You can do this by having an emergency kit ready, with the kit including a flashlight, extra batteries, first-aid kit, and bottled water.

Remember that when the power is out, customers need to restrict water usage. Avoid all non-essential uses of water.

You should know where to get information and updates on an outage. BC Hydro customers can visit bchydro.com/outages from their mobile device for the most up-to-date information on an outage, as well as estimated restoration times once they are available.

Customers should also understand the dangers of damaged electrical equipment. A fallen power line should always be considered a danger. Stay back at least 10 metres (the length of a bus) and call 9-1-1 immediately.