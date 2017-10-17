Storm knocks out power, uproots trees

A storm blew through the city on Tuesday, causing power outages, knocking down power lines and dozens of trees in several areas of Kelowna.

Emergency and maintenance crews have been responding to reports of downed lines and trees in the McCurdy Road area, among many others, including in East Kelowna and West Kelowna.

McCurdy Road, after Tartan Road, has been completely blocked off. Several emergency vehicles are on site.

Jennifer Ferguson, a resident of Tartan Road, was at home for the onset of the storm and the winds that tore out a large pine tree in her back yard.

“We heard a lot of huge wind and we debated taking our net off our trampoline and then we just heard shutters going back and forth like they were going to rip off, sounded like it was going to blow down something,” Ferguson said.

“We went out back and our whole tree was uprooted. I’m worried about it breaking the fence but not hitting the house.”

Fortis is also responding to calls but is backed up due to the sheer volume of power outages across the city.

There are also reports of at least 10 trees being knocked down by the wind storm at Ben Lee Park in Rutland.

On McPhee Street, a light pole knocked down and a fallen tree was blocking the road. The tree has since been removed and as of 4 p.m., McPhee was reopened to traffic.

There are no reports of injuries.

Emergency crews have also been dispatched to a call on Okanagan Lake for a houseboat in distress.