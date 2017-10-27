Still time to fill out rec survey

The Similkameen Recreation Commission is undertaking a survey about the future of rec.

There’s a few days left to fill out the recreation survey.

The Similkameen Recreation commission identified 1,850 households total in Areas B, G, and Keremeos who’s residents own a home and who live in the home. Those residents received cards with a code on it so they could access the survey online.

Residents are being asked to think 20 to 30 years down the road to what the community might need in the way of recreation facilities.

Included in the survey are questions around five projects the commission is considering including an indoor pool, new outdoor pool, roof over the rink, expansion of the fitness room or an upgrade to the bowling lanes.

The survey includes rough pricing for each possible project.

The commission stated in a recent press release that the capital needed to build a new outdoor pool would be about $3 million while an indoor pool would cost $5.7 million and increased operating costs of more than $250,000 for either option.

“The recreation survey closing date is November 2 and your responses are vital. Your input will help the Recreation Commission plan on the way forward. We need to know which are the preferred facilities we need to work on,” Karl Donoghue, facility manager at the Similkameen Recreation Centre, said.