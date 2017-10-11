Stepping up for the Fraggle Rock and Roll Fun Run

Cranbrook RCMP is pleased to be involved with this year's Fraggle Rock and Roll Fun Run and Walk.

On Thursday, October 12, Elders from the Ktunaxa Community, along with the Ktunaxa Running Club will join together in this second annual run. The run begins at Fraggle Rock, with registration opening at 4pm. There are options for one, three or five kilometers.

All runners, and non-runners, are welcome to attend, says RCMP.

“We are excited to be involved in this multi-generational run in support of the Ktunaxa Running Club, which is comprised mostly of youths from the Ktunaxa community,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron. “To have many generations come together in the spirit of fitness where everyone is running shoulder to shoulder with their community is inspiring”.

The run is proudly sponsored by St Eugene Golf Resort and Casino, along with the Big Foot Running Club, Ktunaxa Running Club, Ktunaxa Kinbasket Child and Family Services and Cranbrook First Nations Policing.