Stave Falls parents hoping school can reopen

Mission school board likely to hold pre-registration in order to collect solid data

Parents living in the Stave Falls area have seen their quest to re-open Stave Falls school take another small step forward.

On Tuesday night, during a special committee of the whole meeting, school board trustees agreed to move a plan to hold a preliminary student registration – to gather data to see if enough parents would enrol their children in the school if it re-opened – to next week’s school board meeting for approval.

If the board officially approves the plan – which it is expected to do – the pre-registration would take place from Nov. 20 to Dec. 15 of this year.

“This is about seeing numbers,” said trustee Jim Taylor.

He told parents it is important to get out there and make sure people know about the pre-registration.

Taylor said if the potential number of student approaches reasonable numbers, decision-making becomes “a little bit more difficult.”

Questions to be considered include: Is there enough interest to start a school right away? and Does it start as a primary school and build?

For now it’s all about collecting data, and Taylor said the board will share the information once it’s gathered.