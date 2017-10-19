Star Princess cruises to Harbour City

The MV Star Princess called at the Nanaimo cruise ship terminal Thursday for a half-day stay

Nanaimo had a visit from a princess today.

The vessel, owned and operated by Princess Cruise Lines, started its journey Wednesday in Vancouver and will pass through Seattle, Astoria, Ore., and San Francisco en route to Los Angeles, according to a Nanaimo Port Authority press release. The cruise has a seven-night Pacific wine country itinerary.

Ewan Moir, president and CEO of the port authority, said in the press release that the port call provides an economic boost for central Vancouver Island.

“Nanaimo is a gateway to one of the most preferred destinations in the world and once discovered, we believe that many passengers will return,” he said.

The Star Princess has a passenger capacity of 3,100 with a complement of 1,250 crew. The ship is 290 metres long.