Spirit Ridge rebranding to Hyatt Hotels

Spirit Ridge is going through some changes.

Hyatt Hotels announced today that as of Dec. 11, Spirit Ridge at Nk’Mip Resort will officially join their Unbound Collection, the brand’s global collection of unique and story-worthy stay experiences. The property, which will undergo a $5.2 million renovation in the coming year, will become the first Canadian property under the Unbound Collection banner and sixth worldwide.

The adobe-style resort, nestled on the slopes in South Okanagan, will undergo updates to better align with the Hyatt guest experience across suites, public areas, pools, meeting rooms, restaurants, fitness centres and more, with the first phase scheduled to be completed by Spring 2018. All renovations will be completed by local contractors and designed to be an authentic representation of the South Okanagan Valley and the Osoyoos Indian Band land on which it sits.

Although just 10 years old, Spirit Ridge sits on land that has been the home of the OIB for thousands of years. Rich in culture and historical relevance, the iconic resort’s design embraces the Okanagan First Nations people and celebrates their deep spiritual connection to natural surroundings; all of which deliver on the brand’s promise of creating story-worthy and shareable experiences for the modern traveller.

Additionally, guests have on-property access to the award-winning Nk’Mip Cellars Vineyard, the nine-hole Sonora Dunes Golf Course and NK’IP Desert Cultural Center.

“Spirit Ridge is an exciting addition to The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, and we are delighted it is our first Canadian property for the brand,” said Scott Richer, vice president, real estate and development, Canada at Hyatt. “With its rich history, Hyatt guests will be able to experience the incredible historic and indigenous culture that this resort has to offer and create new stories at Spirit Ridge.”

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt launched in March 2016 and has since grown to five properties currently in operation, with additional properties in development for the brand. Whether it is a fascinating past, an exclusive location, famous architecture and design or an award-winning dining experience, each property maintains a distinct character and the freedom to be unique, while still providing guests with Hyatt’s World of Hyatt loyalty program, robust operational and marketing resources and trusted, quality brand.

Other properties in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand currently in operation include The Confidante in Miami Beach, Fla.; The Royal Palms in Phoenix, Ariz.; The Driskill Hotel in Austin, Texas; the Hôtel du Louvre in Paris, France; and the Carmelo Resort & Spa in Carmelo, Uruguay. Holston House is expected to open in December 2017 in the heart of downtown Nashville, Tenn.