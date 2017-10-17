Sooke School District issues reminder about public safety after student approached

SD62 student was confronted by an unknown man while on a school field trip Tuesday

The Sooke School District has issued a warning to parents about safety after a student was confronted by an unknown man Tuesday afternoon.

According to West Shore RCMP, a group of elementary school boys were confronted by a man around 1 p.m. while on a school field trip near the cenotaph at Veterans Memorial Park on Goldstream Avenue. The man touched one of the boy’s arms.

The student is safe, parents have been informed and the police are investigating. The RCMP noted there are no immediate concerns.

The district is using the incident to remind parents to speak to their children about safety and walking practices. Some tips include:

– Walking with others and use the buddy system.

– If someone in a car should stop and ask for help or directions, do not go near the car.

– Stay an an arm’s reach or more away from strangers.

– If someone is following you on foot or in a car, go to a place where other people are present. Do not try to hide.

– No one should ask you to look for a lost item. If a stranger asks you to help them look for something, run to a safe place.

– Never go anywhere with someone you do not know.

– Never take anything from strangers.

– Inform your parents or another trusted adult as soon as possible.

kendra.wong@goldstreamgazette.com