Sooke Mounties issue warning about Canada Revenue Agency Scam

If resudents receive call, they are urged to hang up and call police

Sooke RCMP are warning people not to fall for the Canadian Revenue Agency scam after receiving complaints about scam telephone calls in the area this week.

The callers claim that money is owed to the agency and that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of the recipient of the call. They claim that the warrant will be cancelled if the person receiving the call immediately arranges a transfer of funds to the caller to “clear it up.”

Often, the scammers request that the money be sent electronically and that bitcoin be used.

RCMP and the CRA advise all Sooke residents that the CRA will never ask for immediate money transfers and do not use bitcoin. They will also never request that people recite their personal information, including social insurance numbers, bank account or credit card numbers or any other personal information over the phone.

Sooke RCMP detachment commander Staff Sgt. Jeff McArthur warns residents that they should immediately report a suspected telephone scam to police.

Any calls from a supposed CRA representative can be checked by hanging up and calling the CRA at 1-866-809-6841.

Alternatively, residents can also call the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.