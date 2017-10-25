Sointula celebrates its inaugural toilet flush

There's a new place to go in Sointula

SOINTULA ART SHED FACEBOOK PHOTOThe community of Sointula came out to celebrate the new toilet’s first flush on Oct. 21.

There is a new place in Sointula to relieve yourself and it’s a cause for celebration.

Sointula proudly marked the opening of its new public washroom on Oct. 21 with a celebratory inaugural flush.

“The grand opening of our bathroom is not one that should be ignored,” laughed Heidi Soltau, Regional District of Mount Waddington Representative for Sointula, at their October meeting. “We take every opportunity to celebrate in Sointula.”

After months of construction and a joint effort between BC Ferries, the regional district, and the Sointula Co-op, the new toilet is finally ready to be used by everyone.

“The toilet flushes and we are calling it the grand flush or the royal flush,” she laughed. “We are trying out our best jokes.”

Sointula residents marked the occasion with cake, coffee, hotdogs, and a line up of people eager to see the toilet have its first ever flush.

“We debated what should go on the cake,” said Soltau, who quickly added that “just so you know, there’s no toilet on the cake!”

The new bathroom, located just beside the ferry terminal, features an art installation of an eagle and salmon, which was made by a local artist.

Everyone is welcome to use the bathroom, which is indicated on the bathroom door sign that shows both a mermaid and centaur stick figure with the phrase “whatever – just wash your hands” written underneath.

Residents and visitors to Sointula now have another “place to go”, but a sign hanging in the bathroom reminds users to do their part and make sure to keep it clean.