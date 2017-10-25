Sober diabetic hits drunk driver

This northbound Dodge Ram was hit, and the driver received a 90-day driving prohibition for impaired driving. (Hugo Wong/News staff)

At 6:45 p.m., Central Saanich Police received multiple 9-1-1 calls about a crash on the Pat Bay Highway and Keating Cross Rd.

According to Cpl. Dan Cottingham of the Central Saanich Police, the 60-year old driver of a white Ford F-250 was southbound on the highway and suffered a “diabetic medical incident” caused by low blood sugar. As a result, he veered left towards a northbound Dodge Ram pickup truck waiting to turn left onto Keating Cross Rd. The Ford’s right front wheel was sheared off as a result.

FB live

Even though the driver of the Dodge was not at fault, the 41-year old man was found to be impaired by alcohol. He failed a roadside test and received an immediate 90-day driving prohibition. His Dodge is also impounded for 30 days.

Both men were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.