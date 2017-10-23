Snuneymuxw to elect its leadership this fall

Snuneymuxw First Nation elects five councillors and its chief this December.

Snuneymuxw First Nation will head to the polls this year to elect its chief.

The Snuneymuxw First Nation will hold an election for chief and five councillors on Dec. 2.

Chief and 10 council members serve four-year terms, with elections staggered every two years. The last election for chief was in 2013.

A nomination meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the Snuneymuxw administration building, beginning at 6 p.m. Interested candidates have until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 to sign acceptance forms. Information on who is running will be made available on the Snuneymuxw First Nation website and Facebook page.