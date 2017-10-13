Snow has arrived in the Shuswap

Larry Arrowsmith captured this image of snow in the Larch Hills area on Friday morning. -Facebook photo

It’s Friday the 13th, and you are not dreaming.

There’s snow in the hills surrounding Salmon Arm.

And the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous is also experiencing some wet, white stuff. This video was taken between noon and 1 p.m. on the TCH.

Larch Hills resident Larry Arrowsmith snapped a picture of the view in the Larch Hills area this morning, Friday, Oct. 13.

There’s a cross-country Reino Run run scheduled for Sunday morning, so runners may have to wear their woolies. And skiers may get an early start if this keeps up.