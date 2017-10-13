Larry Arrowsmith captured this image of snow in the Larch Hills area on Friday morning. -Facebook photo

Snow has arrived in the Shuswap

Winter is coming

It’s Friday the 13th, and you are not dreaming.

There’s snow in the hills surrounding Salmon Arm.

And the Trans-Canada Highway between Salmon Arm and Sicamous is also experiencing some wet, white stuff. This video was taken between noon and 1 p.m. on the TCH.

Larch Hills resident Larry Arrowsmith snapped a picture of the view in the Larch Hills area this morning, Friday, Oct. 13.

There’s a cross-country Reino Run run scheduled for Sunday morning, so runners may have to wear their woolies. And skiers may get an early start if this keeps up.

