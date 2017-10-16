Slash pile burning to begin near Harrison Lake this week

After a summer of fires public alerted to activity aimed to prevent fires and prepare for replanting

A wildfire burning 30 kilometres north of Harrison Hot Springs in the summer was human caused. Residents may see some smoke in the fall as the BC Wildfire Service says some piles of wood will be burned to prepare for reforestation and to prevent future fires. (Costal Fire Centre Photo)

After a terrible wildfire season in the Interior that also saw two forest fires on Harrison Lake, residents are warned that if they see smoke this week, it’s OK.

The BC Wildfire Service said Monday it would be burning slash piles in several areas within the Fraser Valley to help prepare sites for reforestation in spring 2018.

BCWildfireServiceTweet

These burns are designed also to reduce the risk of aggressive wildfires in these areas in future.

READ MORE: ‘Human-caused’ Harrison Lake Fire up to 95.5 hectares

Burning is expected to begin this week and will continue periodically in the fall as weather permits. Trained crews and firefighting equipment will be on site to monitor and control these burns.

The areas where pile burning is scheduled include:

– along the West Harrison Forest Service Road

– near Lost Creek (east of Mission, near Stave Lake)

Smoke from these controlled burns may be visible from Highway 7 and from the communities of Harrison Lake, Harrison Mills, the Sts’ailes and surrounding areas.

Burning will only be done when weather conditions are favourable for quick smoke dissipation. Wind speed, direction, venting and burning conditions are all considered prior to ignition to minimize the amount of smoke generated.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.