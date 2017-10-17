Ski pioneer recognized in naming of Mackenzie Village roadway

In 1916, Revelstoke played host to the first ski jumping competition in Mount Revelstoke National Park. Suicide Hill, as it was later nicknamed, and local jumper Nels Nelsen were the stars of the show. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives)

A road in the Mackenzie Village development will be named after Canadian ski pioneer Nels Nelsen.

Nels Nelsen Crescent was chosen as the name for a road that loops around the middle of the development and is accessed by Nichol Road.

It was selected by developer David Evans from a list of pre-approved names per the City of Revelstoke’s Street Naming and Addressing Policy.

Nelsen was a ski pioneer who greatly contributed to the development of the sport in Revelstoke. He was also an accomplished ski jumper who held the Canadian and world distance records for a few years in 1920.

“The use of this name in proximity to the Revelstoke Mountain Resort ski area is appropriate,” reads the report submitted to council by planner Daniel Sturgeon.

While the policy states that only surnames are to be used for street naming, city staff recommended that Nelsen’s full name be used to “avoid confusion” with the “commonality of the name ‘Nelsen'” and due to “the proximity to the City of Nelson”.

Evans’ choice was approved by council at the regular meeting on Oct. 10.