Sirens wail at Teck Trail

A short-term power outage caused sirens to wail at Teck Trail Operations on Monday

Sirens wailed at Teck Trail Operations on Monday afternoon.

Regular maintenance work at one the site’s substations caused the incident, confirmed Community Relations Leader Catherine Adair.

“At approximately 1:15 today, crews were conducting switching at an internal substation,” Adair told the Trail Times. “Which led to a short-term power outage at our operation.”

Shortly after 2 p.m. Adair confirmed there were no injuries and everyone had been accounted for.

“We are currently restoring power and returning to normal operations,” she explained. “Alarms will sound until normal operations have resumed.”

During the incident, a ‘Level 2’ gas emergency was reported.

Adair said, “‘Level 2’ referred to the type of incident and its announcement is a direction to our employees to follow certain response procedures, including mustering of any non-essential personnel at some plants.”

The response was handled internally by Teck crews.