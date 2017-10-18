Sign, sign, everywhere signs

City of Kelowna moves to eliminate the clutter of signs around town

As the old song says, signs are messing up the scenery, wasting our time. - Image: Kevin Parnell

It may have been written in 1970, but the Canadian rock group Five Man Electrical Band may as well have been singing about current day Kelowna.

Sign, sign, everywhere a sign

Blockin’ out the scenery, breakin’ my mind

Do this, don’t do that, can’t you read the sign?

Now, Kelowna city council is taking a stance against signs by updating its current sign bylaw.

The city says proposed changes to the bylaw are designed to “improve visual clutter in Kelowna, update regulations, and address changes in sign technology.”

As part of the revised bylaw, city staff is recommending stricter regulations for temporary portable signs, and not permitting digital and animated signs.

Staff also proposed lowering the maximum height of all new free-standing signs to five metres from eight metres. Fees and fines for all signs would also increase and revenue from the increased fees and fines would help pay for a new bylaw officer, who would be tasked primarily with enforcing the restrictions.

Staff will now update several key stakeholders on the changes recommended by council and bring the draft sign bylaw back to a regular council meeting for consideration in November.

