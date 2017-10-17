Shaping the future of Chilliwackâ€™s oldest neighbourhoods

Low density zoning could mean more coach houses, duplexes and townhouses

The future of Chilliwack Proper and Fairfield Island will be discussed through a lens of residential infilling and redevelopment at public meeting Oct. 19. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress file)

The focus will be on residential infill and redevelopment in the oldest neighbourhoods of Chilliwack.

Citizens can play a role in shaping the future of Chilliwack Proper and Fairfield Island by participating in a Design Charrette Workshop the evening of Thursday, October 19.

“The project planning area encompasses land surrounding the downtown (north of the CN Rail), including Fairfield Island. The City’s long range growth strategy envisions this area will accommodate moderate densification, increasing from a population of 9,000 to 13,000 by 2040,” according to the city website.

This design workshop comes on the heels of the public meeting held Sept. 20 to roll out plan details.

READ MORE: Neighbourhood planning

Obtaining feedback from residents is an essential part of developing any long-term plan for Chilliwack neighbourhoods, according to city officials.

The planning term “charrette” being used here for the Thursday session, refers to a meeting in which neighbourhood stakeholders take part in group discussions to resolve conflicts, find commonalities and map out solutions.

The workshop will be “a small group focused discussion” about what people want their neighbourhood to look like and what they value about it.

“We’ll be talking about how growth and housing should occur in your neighbourhood and what it will look like,” according to the invitation. “We will discuss topics such as appropriate location for different types of housing, urban design, transportation (improving cycling and walking routes and access to public transit) and community amenities.”

Those who wish to participate are asked to register to attend. The Oct. 19 Design Charrette Workshop runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Register by calling 604-793-2906 or by email to planning@chilliwack.com.

For more information about the city-run workshop Oct. 19, visit Chilliwack.com/neighbourhoodsplan