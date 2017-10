Collision takes place at Clearbrook Road and George Ferguson Way

Emergency crews were on the scene of a serious crash Tuesday in the area of Clearbrook Road and George Ferguson Way. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

A serious collision occurred late Tuesday afternoon in the area of George Ferguson Way and Clearbrook Road in Abbotsford.

Initial reports indicate that several cars were involved, including possibly a city bus.

The crash took place at about 5 p.m. Roads are blocked in the area, and traffic is being re-routed.

More details will be reported as they become available.