Searchers rush to find missing hikers with one-year-old child

Terrace Search and Rescue (SAR) have found and extracted a family lost in the Watson Lake area Oct. 12, at 5 a.m. RCMP requested SAR assistance when the family, which included a one-year-old daughter, failed to return as planned from a hike and mushroom pick. They were due back the same day but had spent most of the night lost in the woods.

Immediate concerns over the welfare of the young child propelled SAR to ensure the search was conducted immediately and teams were sent out to the area as soon as possible.

Lighting the area with headlamps and flashlights, two SAR teams and an RCMP dog search team hurried to conduct a trail ground-sweep using whistle blasts and other sound-attracting techniques.

As daylight approached, additional searchers, a SAR Mobile Command Post and air support joined the search effort.

Air support was utilized to transport SAR teams further into the wilderness if necessary to start searching for the missing family and also conducted an aerial search of the lakes and open areas.

A team arriving at Watson Lake saw two individuals at the far west end of the lake and contacted air support to return to the lake to identify the two individuals.

The sound of the helicopter drew the family of three to the edge of the lake where they were spotted.

The helicopter was able to land near the lake and picked up the family to take them back to the highway and their vehicle.

The family was assessed to be in good condition and returned home to receive medical care and further assessment.