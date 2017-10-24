Search for missing Victoria man continues in Chilliwack and beyond

Yannick Myers not seen by family or friends since the summer

Victoria police are looking for help to locate Yannick Myers who may be in Chilliwack. (Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police are still looking for help to locate a man missing since the summer who may be in Chilliwack.

YannickMyersVertical Yannick Myers is described as a 36-year-old Caucasian man. He is five feet, nine inches tall, weighing about 175 pounds with blue eyes and dirty blond or light brown hair. He often wears a full beard.

Yannick also has a scar on his upper lip.

He has not been seen on Vancouver Island since June 26 and his family last heard from him on July 13. They report this is out of character for Yannick and they are quite concerned.

Yannick’s sister said she knows he worked in Chilliwack but she is not sure where. She added that he never went more than three weeks without contacting their mother, nor did he ever forget her birthday in early October.

As RCMP investigators continue to search for Yannick they are asking the public in Vancouver Island and the Okanagan to also remain watchful for him.

“Police and family are concerned for Yannick’s well-being,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said.

Anyone with information on where Yannick may be is asked to call 250-995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.