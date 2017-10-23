Search ends for Frances Brown

Smithers RCMP announce end to search for Brown, who went missing mushroom picking Oct. 14

Marisca Bakker photoFrances Brown, 53, failed to return to her meeting place with her cousin on Oct. 14 in the Kitseguecla Road area.

The search for Frances Brown of New Hazelton was concluded at nightfall Saturday evening by the Smithers RCMP.

Brown was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 14 when she was mushroom picking in the Smithers area.

Search & Rescue (SAR) and the RCMP deployed extensive resources to locate Brown over a seven-day period. Bulkley Valley SAR was assisted by 21 other SAR teams scattered across B.C. An SAR helicopter, dog handler and trackers were utilized in the extensive search. The RCMP assisted with Air 3 (Prince George based helicopter), Terrace Detachment Dog Section member, a Smithers detachment member on site daily and a victim services manager to offer support during the final search days.

The Smithers RCMP say they’ve received generous and tireless assistance of the search & rescue volunteers, convergent volunteers including the Canadian Rangers, and the Salvation Army, which provided meals at the command site.