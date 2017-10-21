Search continues near Ashcroft for missing Prince George woman

Jenny Lynn Larocque's vehicle and dog were found in Venables Valley, but there is no sign of her.

Jenny Lynn Larocque was last seen on September 27 in Williams Lake, but her dog and vehicle were found near Ashcroft earlier this week. Photo: Prince George RCMP.

The search for a missing Prince George woman is centred in the area around Ashcroft, after the woman’s car and dog were found in the Venables Valley area south of town earlier this week.

Jenny Lynn Larocque, 61, was last seen in Williams Lake on September 27. She was believed to be travelling south to visit relatives in Hope or Chilliwack. Laroque was reported missing on October 3.

On October 15, Prince George RCMP were notified that Larocque’s Great Dane/Brindle Mastiff dog had been located in the Venables Valley area. The dog had suffered minor injuries, but otherwise was in good health.

On Monday, October 16 an RCMP Air Services helicopter and a Police Dog Service Team attended the area and began a search with the assistance of Kamloops Search and Rescue (KSAR). Larocque’s vehicle, a dark blue 2014 Jeep Compass, was located later that day, stuck on a rural road, but Larocque was not located.

Kamloops Search and Rescue, as well as other search and rescue teams from the region, are continuing the search for the missing woman. Alan Hobler, manager of KSAR, says that they have put the call out to every search and rescue team in the area, and will probably expand the call to the south coast and the Lower Mainland.

Hobler explains that they cannot use non-trained volunteers in the search because of the challenging terrain and hard-to-access areas in the region being searched. “We’re going to have a lot of resources out there. We have a drone out, the RCMP is probably going to be out, we have the big search and rescue helicopter from Vernon out as well, and we’re going to be using their heli-winch operation to get searchers into the locations where we want them searching.”

Larocque is described as a Caucasian female, 160 cm (5’3″), 45 kg (99 lbs), with green eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information about Larocque or where she might be is asked to contact the Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216, Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca. You can also Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) using the keyword “pgtips”. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers.