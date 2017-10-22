Search continues after human remains located

The search of the property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road enters its fourth day

The RCMP search of the property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road is continuing for a fourth day following the revelation that human remains were disclovered on the property.

The entire property remains cordoned off with police tape and monitored by officers. The area where a backhoe was seen digging on Friday remains surrounded by black landscaping fabric but tents have been placed in the area.

The police have not released any further details about the human remains located on the property.

