School district talks strategy with the public

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District will hold a series of consultations around the region

The North Okanagan-Shuswap School District wants to hear from residents.

There will be a series of consultation sessions planned to check in with stakeholders and see if they believe the draft strategic plan accurately reflects the input they provided during the process.

“Each session, which is expected to be about two hours, will include a review of the draft strategic plan followed by a facilitated table talk activity where participants can engage in discussion and make suggestions for the planning team to consider,” said Alice Hucul, communications officer.

The sessions will be held:

Monday, Oct. 16 – Silver Creek/Falkland session from 7 to 9 p.m. at Silver Creek Elementary

Tuesday, Oct. 17 – Salmon Arm and area session from 7 to 9 p.m. at Sullivan campus of Salmon Arm Secondary

Wednesday, Oct. 18 – Enderby and area session from 7 to 9 p.m. at A.L. Fortune Secondary School

Thursday, Oct. 19 – Armstrong and area session from 7 to 9 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Secondary School

Monday, Oct. 23 – Sicamous and area session from 7 to 9 p.m. at Eagle River Secondary School.